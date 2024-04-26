Modi has created a distinct identity in politics: Jairam Thakur

: While addressing the workers in Sundla, Chamba, Himachal Pradesh Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that the ongoing Lok Sabha elections must elect such a leader who can empower the country and achieve new heights of development.

“Narendra Modi is the only leader who can unite the people of the country. The opposition doesn’t even have a leader like him. Along with the country, the people of the world also want Narendra Modi to become the Prime Minister of India. He has created a distinct identity in politics in the country,” said Thakur.

Jairam Thakur stated PM Modi has started the politics of timely delivery in the country. What he says he achieves in the stipulated time with complete transparency. This time he has set the target of making India developed. The entire country is confident that this target will be achieved within the defined time because this is Modi’s guarantee.

The Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Pradesh said that Congress is trying to bring a new scheme to loot the people of the country. For this, their eyes have also become narrow on the heritage of the people. The opposition cannot succeed in the presence of PM Modi, he has promised every poor person in the country to keep every penny belonging to them safe and deliver it to them with complete transparency.

Jairam Thakur said that at this time Congress leaders are not showing any interest in contesting the elections. It is clear from this that the Congress leaders are seeing their crushing defeat. “In the one-and-a-half-year government in Himachal, Congress has only done things to hurt the people. They will have to suffer the consequences of this,” he added.