Actor Sivakarthikeyan unveils the first look poster of Robber

In the aftermath of a real-life incident that occurred in Chennai, a film titled ‘Robber’ is being crafted. This film is scripted by Anand Krishnan, the director of the movie ‘Metro’, with S.M. Pandi helming the movie. Impress Films’ Kavitha S is producing the film, collaborating with Metro Productions’ Anand Krishnan.

Every day, thousands of youngsters from various villages flock to Chennai in search of employment. Among them is one individual who becomes the protagonist of this tale. He comes to Chennai from a village in pursuit of a job. The city’s chaos and hustle captivate him. The urban lifestyle and aspirations of the city dwellers deeply influence him. He aspires to lead a life like theirs.

Unaware of the perils of the chosen path, he sets out on a journey to fulfill his dreams.

The protagonist’s desire transforms into an obsession, leading him down the path of crime. Yes, he delves into the world of thievery.

The way he chooses to fulfill his aspirations is depicted in ‘Robber’s storyline.

The film was shot in areas such as Thiyagaraya Nagar, Velachery, Semmanjeri, East Coast Road, and Old Mahabalipuram Road in Chennai.

The film’s lead, Satya, who is known for his role in ‘Metro’, plays the role of the protagonist. He is accompanied by Deepa Sankar, Jayaprakash, Senrayan, Danny Pope, and many others.

The film’s cinematography is handled by Sreekant NB, art by Kalai PPS, and editing by Vijay Saravanan. Antony Dasan, Vidhya Kalyanaraman, Senrayan, and Johan Sivanesh lend their voices to the songs penned by Sarathi.

Robber is expected to hit the screens in May.