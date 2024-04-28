Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat special Trains extender on demand

Chennai, Apr 29: Responding to the surge in passenger demand, Southern Railway has announced the extension of the Chennai-Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special Trains service until June. With the conclusion of the summer holidays, regular express trains from Chennai to various destinations are experiencing overcrowding, prompting the railway authorities to take proactive measures to address the issue.

In a recent press release, Southern Railway outlined the extension of special train services and the addition of extra coaches to regular trains to accommodate the growing number of passengers. The following extensions have been announced:

Vande Bharat Special Train (06067) operating on Thursdays between Chennai Egmore and Nagercoil will continue running from May 2nd to June 27th.

Vande Bharat Special Train (06068) operating on Thursdays from Nagercoil to Chennai Egmore will continue running from May 5th to June 27th.

Chennai Egmore – Nagercoil Vande Bharat Special Train (06057) operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will continue running from May 3rd to June 30th.

Nagercoil – Egmore Vande Bharat Special Train (06058) operating on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays will continue running from May 3rd to June 30th.

Booking for tickets on these extended special trains has already commenced, providing passengers with an extended window to plan their travel conveniently.

By extending these services, the railway aims to alleviate overcrowding on regular express trains and provide passengers with additional travel options.

Passengers are encouraged to make use of these extended special train services and plan their journeys in advance to avoid last-minute inconvenience.