EPS slams charging students for summer camp

Chennai, Apr 29: Leader of the Opposition and former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has voiced strong criticism against the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) for its decision to charge students for participating in special summer camps. Palaniswami demanded that the government immediately revoke this decision and provide the camps free of cost to the students.

The controversy arose after SDAT announced that it would impose a fee of Rs 500 for students attending summer camps in Chennai and Rs 200 for those in other districts. This move sparked outrage among parents and students, with many expressing their discontent over the apparent contradiction between the government’s claim of promoting sports and its decision to charge students for participating in such programs.

Palaniswami condemned the DMK government, alleging that while it boasts of promoting sports and nurturing talented students, its actions contradict these claims. He emphasized the need for the government to align its policies with its purported commitment to sports development and ensure that opportunities for students to engage in sports and games are accessible to all, without financial barriers.

The former chief minister’s statement underscores the broader debate surrounding the accessibility of sports programs and the role of government support in fostering talent among the youth. Palaniswami’s call for the withdrawal of fees for summer camps reflects a concern for ensuring equal opportunities for all students, irrespective of their financial backgrounds, to explore and develop their potential in sports and games.

As the debate continues, the spotlight remains on the government’s approach to sports development and the extent to which it prioritizes inclusivity and accessibility in its policies and initiatives aimed at nurturing talent and promoting physical activity among the youth.