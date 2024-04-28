Rise in price of tender coconut water raises concern

In Chennai, the cost of ‘ilaneer’ (tender coconut water) has surged to an alarming Rs. 90, leaving many residents grappling with the sudden spike in prices. This upward trend is not confined to tender coconut water alone; larger quantities of both tender coconut water and sugarcane juice have also seen significant increases. Just last week, these refreshing beverages were priced at Rs. 60, but have since surged to Rs. 70, with current rates ranging between Rs. 80 to Rs. 90.

Reports indicate that authorities have stepped in to regulate prices in various locations across Chennai to curb potential price manipulation. However, despite these efforts, the sales of tender coconut water have plummeted dramatically. Daily sales have dwindled from 500 units to a mere fraction, spelling trouble for roadside vendors who now struggle to secure even 200 units per week.

Simultaneously, there has been a notable surge in demand for tender coconut water. Business owners attribute this trend to multiple factors, including soaring temperatures and heightened health consciousness among consumers. Consequently, small-scale vendors, who previously sold tender coconut water for Rs. 45, have had to adjust their prices, which previously stood at Rs. 35.

The sharp increase in the price of tender coconut water has created challenges for low and middle-income individuals, who now find it increasingly difficult to afford this essential summer beverage. As a result, there is mounting concern about the accessibility of tender coconut water for economically disadvantaged communities.

This situation underscores the intricate interplay between rising demand, supply constraints, and economic disparities. It highlights the pressing need for measures to ensure the affordability and accessibility of essential commodities, particularly during periods of heightened demand such as the scorching summer months.

Addressing these challenges requires a concerted effort from both authorities and businesses to mitigate the impact on vulnerable communities and ensure that everyone can enjoy the benefits of this beloved summer staple without undue financial strain.

