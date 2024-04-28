Stalin awards Rs 75 lakh to chess grandmaster D Gukesh

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin extended a warm gesture of appreciation to chess prodigy D. Gukesh on Sunday, April 28, 2024, by presenting him with a cheque for ₹75 lakh as a token of recognition for his remarkable achievement. Gukesh made history by emerging as the youngest winner of the FIDE Candidates tournament, held in Canada, showcasing exceptional talent and skill on the global stage.

In a ceremony held at the Chief Minister’s camp office in Chennai, Stalin personally handed over the cheque to the young grandmaster in the presence of Tamil Nadu’s Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, Udhayanidhi Stalin, along with the chess player’s parents. The occasion was marked by a sense of pride and admiration for Gukesh’s outstanding accomplishment.

In addition to the monetary incentive, the Chief Minister also presented Gukesh with a citation and a shawl, symbolizing the state’s admiration for his exceptional feat. This gesture underscores the Tamil Nadu government’s commitment to nurturing and supporting talented individuals in various fields, including sports and games.

Prior to this generous reward, the Tamil Nadu government had already extended its support to Gukesh by granting him ₹15 lakh in recognition of his achievements. The additional incentive serves as a testament to the government’s unwavering support for budding talents and its dedication to promoting excellence and achievement in the realm of chess.

Gukesh’s triumph not only brings honor to Tamil Nadu but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring chess players across the nation. His journey from a young enthusiast to a world-class grandmaster is a testament to dedication, perseverance, and the pursuit of excellence.