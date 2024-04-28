Traffic diversions announced at Madley Junction, T Nagar

Chennai, Apr 29: Starting from Saturday, April 27, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has implemented traffic diversions in the T Nagar area due to proposed flyover construction work at Madley Junction. These diversions are expected to remain in place for a year to facilitate the ongoing construction activities and ensure the safety of road users. Chennai, Apr 29: Starting from Saturday, April 27, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has implemented traffic diversions in the T Nagar area due to proposed flyover construction work at Madley Junction. These diversions are expected to remain in place for a year to facilitate the ongoing construction activities and ensure the safety of road users.

Vehicles traveling from North Usman Road towards T. Nagar Bus Stand will no longer be allowed to use the Usman Road flyover near Panagal Park. Instead, they are directed to utilize the service road of the flyover and reach T. Nagar Bus Stand via Prakasam Road, Bhashyam Road, Thiagaraya Road, and Burkit Road. However, buses will still be permitted to ply from Burkitt Road Moopparapan Street Junction towards Madley.

For other vehicles seeking access to T. Nagar Bus Stand, the designated route involves traveling via Usman Road, Moopbarappan Street, Musa Street, South Dandapani Street, and Mannar Street.

From T. Nagar bus stand, commuters intending to reach Saidapet Anna Road are advised to take South Osman Road to Kannammapet Junction, then proceed through South West Boag Road, CIT Nagar Fourth Main Road, and CIT Nagar Third Main Road to reach Anna Road.

Those traveling from CIT Nagar 1st Main Road to North Usman Road should divert onto South West Boag Road at Kannammapet junction and follow Venkat Narayana Road to reach North Usman Road via Nageswaran Rao Road.

To access North Usman Road from Madley Roundabout, drivers should take Burkit Road to Venkat Narayana Road and then turn left onto Nageswara Rao Road.