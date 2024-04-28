Traffic police cracks down on unauthorized vehicle stickers 

Chennai, Apr 29: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has taken a firm stance against the proliferation of unauthorized stickers and symbols on private vehicles within Chennai City. Highlighting the practice as a matter of concern, authorities have issued a stern warning to road users, emphasizing the negative ramifications of affixing stickers representing various departments, institutions, or political affiliations on private vehicles. Chennai, Apr 29: The Greater Chennai Traffic Police has taken a firm stance against the proliferation of unauthorized stickers and symbols on private vehicles within Chennai City. Highlighting the practice as a matter of concern, authorities have issued a stern warning to road users, emphasizing the negative ramifications of affixing stickers representing various departments, institutions, or political affiliations on private vehicles.

The deployment of department identities, such as those of the PRESS, Secretariat, TNEB, GCC, DEFENCE, and the POLICE department, on private vehicles, whether on the number plate or elsewhere, has raised alarms within the authorities. Such displays compromise operational efficiency, safety protocols, and pose the risk of misusing the department’s reputation. Additionally, they could cause distractions for officers and law enforcement personnel during field duties.

Furthermore, the presence of symbols, logos, or emblems indicating political party affiliations, or falsely representing professions like doctors or advocates, on private vehicles, has also been noted with concern.

To address these issues, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police has announced a grace period until May 1, 2024, for individuals to rectify and remove any unauthorized stickers or symbols from their vehicles. Following this deadline, strict enforcement measures will be implemented against violators.

Beginning May 2, 2024, stringent action will be taken against offenders, including booking cases under Section 198 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, for unauthorized interference with motor vehicles, as well as under CMV Rule 50, Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, for defective number plates.

The Greater Chennai Traffic Police urges all road users to comply with these regulations to ensure road safety and operational integrity. Failure to adhere to these guidelines will result in legal consequences, as the authorities are committed to maintaining order and discipline on the city’s roads.