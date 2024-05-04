How to prevent prickly heat this summer

Chennai: As temperatures soar and the sun blazes overhead, one common summertime annoyance that many people encounter is prickly heat, also known as heat rash or miliaria.

This pesky condition occurs when sweat gets trapped in the sweat ducts, leading to irritation, redness, and tiny bumps on the skin.

While prickly heat is typically harmless, it can be uncomfortable and itchy. Fortunately, there are several steps you can take to prevent prickly heat and keep your skin cool and comfortable all summer long.

Stay Cool and Hydrated: The best defense against prickly heat is to keep your body cool and well-hydrated. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing made of breathable fabrics such as cotton or linen. Avoid tight clothing that can trap sweat against the skin. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated and help regulate your body temperature.

Seek Shade: Limit your exposure to direct sunlight, especially during the hottest parts of the day. Seek shade whenever possible, whether it’s under a tree, an umbrella, or indoors with air conditioning. This can help prevent excessive sweating and reduce the likelihood of developing prickly heat.

Use Air Conditioning and Fans: If you have access to air conditioning, use it to keep your home, office, or car cool. Fans can also help circulate air and promote evaporation of sweat, which can prevent sweat ducts from becoming clogged.

Take Cool Showers: Cool showers can provide relief from the heat and help prevent prickly heat. Avoid hot showers, as they can further irritate the skin and exacerbate sweating. After showering, gently pat your skin dry with a soft towel instead of rubbing, which can aggravate existing irritation.

Use Powder: Talcum powder or cornstarch-based powders can help absorb excess moisture and prevent sweat from getting trapped in the sweat ducts. Apply powder to areas prone to prickly heat, such as the underarms, groin, and back of the neck.

Avoid Heavy Ointments and Creams: During hot weather, avoid using heavy ointments and creams that can clog pores and contribute to prickly heat. Opt for lightweight, oil-free moisturizers and skincare products instead.

Stay Indoors During Extreme Heat: When temperatures are particularly high, consider staying indoors as much as possible to avoid overheating and excessive sweating. Plan outdoor activities for the early morning or evening when it’s cooler.

Stay Dry During Exercise: If you enjoy outdoor activities or exercise, try to stay as dry as possible by wearing moisture-wicking clothing and taking frequent breaks in the shade to cool down and rehydrate.

By following these tips, you can help prevent prickly heat and enjoy a comfortable, sweat-free summer. However, if you do develop prickly heat despite your best efforts, don’t worry. The condition usually resolves on its own within a few days with proper care and prevention measures. If symptoms persist or worsen, consult a healthcare professional for further evaluation and treatment. Stay cool and stay safe this summer