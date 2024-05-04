Kovai cops arrest Savukku Shankar

Chennai: On Saturday, the cyber-crime wing of the Coimbatore City Police arrested YouTuber Savukku Shankar following a complaint lodged against him for purportedly making ‘obscene’ remarks about women police officers during a recent interview.

Sources indicate that the arrest stems from allegations of inappropriate comments made by Shankar, prompting legal action under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, 2000, as well as the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Specifically, Shankar faces charges under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 509 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), and section 67 of the Information Technology Act pertaining to the transmission of obscene material electronically.

The arrest took place in Theni this morning, with Shankar currently being transported to Coimbatore for further investigation by the Cyber Crime police.