‘New Pamban bridge construction in full swing’

Chennai: Exciting developments are underway in Rameswaram as the construction of the new Pamban Bridge is in full swing.

This monumental project, undertaken by the Southern Railway, promises to revolutionize transportation infrastructure in the region and beyond.

Spanning an impressive 2,070 meters (6,790 ft), the new Pamban Bridge will stand as India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, representing a significant milestone in engineering and innovation. With an estimated cost of Rs 550 crores, this state-of-the-art structure is poised to redefine connectivity and accessibility along the southern coast of India.

The bridge will feature 100 spans across the sea, with 99 spans measuring 18.3 meters and one span extending to 72.5 meters. Notably, the new bridge will tower 3 meters higher than its predecessor, offering improved functionality and resilience in the face of evolving transportation needs.

Scheduled for completion before the end of 2024, the new Pamban Bridge is set to be commissioned for rail traffic, marking a new era in maritime and railway connectivity. Its design incorporates a fully automated electro-mechanical system, allowing for the vertical lift of the navigational span to a height of 17 meters.

This innovative feature ensures seamless passage for larger ships beneath the bridge, facilitating smoother navigation and enhancing maritime traffic efficiency. Moreover, the air draft in the lifted position of the navigational span will match the vertical clearance of the adjacent road bridge, further optimizing accessibility for vessels of varying sizes.

Beyond its functional advantages, the new Pamban Bridge represents a triumph of modern engineering, integrating cutting-edge techniques and materials to enhance durability and longevity. The meticulous planning and execution of the project are evident in the procurement and assembly of all electromechanical equipment, paving the way for successful trial runs and eventual operational readiness.

As the construction progresses, anticipation mounts for the completion of India’s first vertical lift sea bridge, a testament to the nation’s commitment to infrastructure development and technological advancement.