School principal thrashes teacher for coming late

Agra: Weeks after a headmistress bit a teacher who had caught her getting a facial in a Uttar Pradesh school, the principal of another institution was caught on camera beating a teacher for allegedly coming late. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The principal of a pre-secondary school in Seegana village of Agra was filmed not only assaulting the teacher Gunjan Choudhary, but also accused her of trying to tear her clothes during the fight.

She was seen clutching the teacher by her kurta as she tried to free herself. Her driver, who at first separated them, also engaged in a brief fight with the teacher and misbehaved with her.