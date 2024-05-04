Supreme Court to Hear Plea for Interim Bail for Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court on Friday told the Enforcement Directorate that it would consider hearing arguments on the interim bail plea of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case on account of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta told Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the ED, that the hearing on Kejriwal’s plea against arrest is likely to take time and therefore, the court was considering hearing the probe agency on interim bail to him.

Raju said he will be opposing interim bail to Kejriwal.

”We are saying we will hear on interim bail and not saying we will grant interim bail. We may or may not grant interim bail,” the bench said.