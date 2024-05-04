‘Swell waves’ along the coastal areas of South TN

Chennai: Coastal areas of South Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on high alert this weekend as the Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) and the National Disaster Management Authority have issued a red alert for “swell waves.”

According to a press release, these high turbulent waves accompanied by heavy winds are expected to hit the sea f

On Saturday & Sunday

The Kerala Disaster Management Authority has urged fishermen and residents in coastal areas to take necessary precautions to avoid the danger posed by these waves. Fishermen, in particular, have been advised to leave sufficient space between boats to prevent collisions, as the swell waves can be unpredictable and occur without prior warning or changes in wind patterns.

Authorities have also cautioned the public against visiting beaches during this time, emphasizing the potential risks associated with these high-energy waves. Swell waves, characterized by their sudden onset and powerful force, can pose a significant threat to both property and life along the coast.

In light of the red alert, it is crucial for coastal residents to stay informed about the latest updates and follow safety guidelines issued by local authorities. This includes avoiding unnecessary travel to coastal areas and refraining from engaging in water-related activities until the alert is lifted.

While it is important to remain vigilant, it is equally important to support and assist those in vulnerable coastal communities who may require assistance in preparing for and mitigating the impact of these swell waves.