1 killed, 4 soldiers injured In terror attack on IAF convoy in J&K

Three weeks before voting in the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency, terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Saturday, resulting in one soldier’s death and four injuries. Poonch is a part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency, which will hold elections on May 25 for the sixth phase.

The security vehicles were on their way to nearby Sanai Top in the district’s Surankote area, and they suspected the same group of terrorists were behind the ambush on the troops in neighbouring Bufliaz on December 21 last year, which killed four soldiers and injured three others.

According to officials, the Army truck bore the brunt of the terrorists’ firing, who were armed with AK assault rifles and are believed to have fled into nearby forests. The Army and police have dispatched reinforcements to the area, and a massive search and cordon operation has been launched to locate and neutralise the terrorists, according to reports.