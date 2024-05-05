All set for NEET Exam today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is gearing up to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical courses across the country today from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. With over 1.5 lakh candidates from Tamil Nadu expected to participate this year, the exam will see a total of 24 lakh aspirants vying for coveted medical seats across 557 cities.

To ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exam, the NTA has issued strict guidelines that candidates must adhere to. Biometric attendance will be mandatory, and thorough frisking will be carried out upon entry to the examination centers. Additionally, candidates are advised to wear short-sleeved clothes without pockets, zippers, or elaborate buttons. Covered footwear, including boots and shoes, will not be permitted inside the exam hall. Candidates are also urged to refrain from wearing long sleeves, embellishments, or jewelry.

In preparation for the exam, candidates are encouraged to bring a personal transparent water bottle for hydration during the test duration. Along with their admit cards, candidates must carry a self-declaration form with an affixed postcard-size photograph. Moreover, they should carry an extra photograph identical to the one uploaded during the application process, which will be pasted on the attendance sheet.

Prior to arriving at the examination center, candidates must ensure that all necessary details are filled in the undertaking form provided by the NTA. Those eligible for special accommodations, such as persons with disabilities (PwD), should bring their PwD certificate and relevant documents for scribe assistance.

The NEET examination serves as a crucial gateway for aspiring medical professionals, determining their eligibility for admission to undergraduate medical courses in prestigious institutions across the country.