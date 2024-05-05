“People fed up with false promises of BJP”

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that the country is fed up with the false poll promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party, adding that people are not excited to vote for the BJP, which has resulted in a reduction in the voting percentage in the Lok Sabha polls.

“The overall mood of the country is that they feel fed up with the false promises of the BJP and are leaning towards the INDIA alliance. The main reason for the decrease in voting percentage is that the people are not excited to vote for them. There is no candidate, they are asking for votes only in PM Modi’s name,” Gehlot told.

On Prime Minister Modi’s “Daro Mat Bhago mat” jibe at Rahul Gandhi after Wayanad MP decided to contest from Raibareily, Ashok Gehlot said that Prime Minister himself ranway to Varanasi from Gujarat.