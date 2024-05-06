3 schools receive bomb threat emails

Ahmedabad: At least three schools in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said.

The police said that they have started an investigation into the matter.

DCP Control Ahmedabad City said that there is no need to panic.

No need to panic or exaggerate it…5-6 schools have been threatened through mail about bomb blast…we are checking. No need to give too much hype…people should not panic as tomorrow is poll day,” said the DCP.

This comes days after multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats. According to the Delhi police, a total of 131 schools received threat emails on May 1.