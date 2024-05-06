Delhi Court dismisses BRS leader K Kavitha’s bail petitions

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Monday dismissed the bail petitions moved by Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in connection with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases related to the Excise policy case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja on Monday passed the order and said both bail petitions in ED as well as in the CBI case were dismissed. A detailed order copy is awaited.

Senior Advocates Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Vikram Chaudhari alongwith advocates Nitesh Rana, Mohit Rao and Deepak Nagar appeared for the K Kavitha in the matter.

Through plea, K Kavitha alleged that the ruling party in the Centre is using investigative agencies to publicly connect the petitioner to the Delhi Excise policy so that further coercive actions can be taken against her. The investigating agencies are well aware that there is no substance to the allegation of the petitioner’s involvement in the alleged scam. The intention behind the purported investigation against the petitioner is not to ascertain her involvement in the alleged scam, since it is painfully clear that none exists.

“The political masterminds are well aware that if the petitioner can be connected to the alleged scam, it will bring her, and by logical implication, her father, the erstwhile Chief Minister of Telangana, into disrepute. The political mileage gained from such actions can be used in the general elections scheduled for 2024. This is the sole and singular motive of the purported investigation. This is political propaganda at its shameful lowest, even by the not-so-high standards in Indian politics,” stated bail plea.

BRS leader K Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 15, 2024 and by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on April 11, 2024.