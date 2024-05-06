GV Prakash begins dubbing for his next film

Directed by K. Vivek, it is s poised to captivate audiences with its intriguing blend of investigative thriller and horror elements. Alongside GV Prakash, the film features the multifaceted Gautham Vasudev Menon in a pivotal role, promising a cinematic experience that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

GV Prakash steps into the shoes of a YouTuber, adding layers of complexity to his character as he navigates through a gripping narrative woven with mystery and suspense. Meanwhile, Gautham Vasudev Menon assumes the role of an investigating officer, bringing his trademark intensity and charisma to the screen as he delves into the dark and enigmatic world of the film.

Joining the stellar cast are Bhavya Trikha, Aadhya Prasad, Aishwarya, and Adithya Kathir. With filming now complete after an intense 80-day shoot across forest areas and Chennai, the stage is set for post-production efforts to bring the story to life.

Anshu Prabhakar Films, in collaboration with S. Nandagopal of Madras Studios, is at the helm of production, steering the film towards its destined greatness. Siddhu Kumar, entrusted with the task of composing the music, is expected to deliver a haunting and atmospheric score that complements the film’s mood and tone.