Kolkata crushes Lucknow 

The win powered KKR to 16 points and their superior Net Run Rate put them on top of the standings, ahead of Rajasthan Royals.

KKR’s batting performance marked the first instance of a 200-plus score at the venue and Rahul’s men never looked in control during the chase despite opting to bowl first.

Sunil Narine, man of the match, said, The most important thing is starting well and it’s good to have the backing of the support staff. I think you have to pick your strengths and pick your spots, sometimes it works out. It’s going very well, Varun is picking up wickets, it’s making my job easier to keep things tight. He is a hard worker and it’s good to see him do well. The boys are anxious and eager to play, so no matter what the situation is they are contributing for us.