Third phase of polling tomorrow

New Delhi: The third phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 94 Lok Sabha seats will be held tomorrow. All arrangements are in place and security has been tightened in sensitive booths, said Election Commission.

This phase saw the BJP-led NDA and the INDIA bloc fiercely attacking each other on issues like reservations and sexual harassment charges against JD(S) leader Prajwal Revanna as campaign concluded on Sunday evening in 92 seats spread over 11 states and Union Territories.

Some of the notable figures vying for victory in this phase of the elections include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, rebel BJP leader KS Eshwarappa, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Dimple Yadav, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Supriya Sule.

Amit Shah: Home Minister Amit Shah seeks reelection from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat. Competing against Congress’ Sonal Patel, Shah aims for a second term in a constituency dominated by the BJP since 1989. In the 2019 polls, Shah secured victory over Congress’ CJ Chavda by a significant margin of 5.55 lakh votes.

Dimple Yadav: Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav is contesting for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh. Following the demise of SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav in 2022, Dimple Yadav clinched victory in a bypoll. A three-time MP, she faces BJP candidate Jaiveer Singh.

Supriya Sule: The daughter of NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar, garners attention in the Baramati seat contest. In a unique “Pawar vs Pawar” scenario, three-time MP Supriya Sule competes against Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar, who recently switched to the BJP-led NDA and assumed the role of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister.

BY Raghvendra: BY Raghvendra, son of former Karnataka Chief Minister B Yeddyurappa and three-time MP is seeking re-election from Shivamogga constituency.He is contesting against Congress candidate Geetha Shivarajkumar. Making the contest interesting, rebel Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Eshwarappa is also contesting from the seat defying the party command.

Pralhad Joshi: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi is seeking re-election from Dharwad constituency in Karnataka. Joshi, who has been winning the seat since 2004.He is up against Vinod Asooti of Congress. Joshi had served as Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal, and Mines in BJP’s second tenure.