Vehicles parked outside Congress office in Amethi vandalised

Amethi: Days after Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma filed his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Gauriganj, Amethi were vandalised by unidentified people on Sunday night.

Police reached the spot and spoke with the party workers who took to the streets in protest against the incident.

Taking to X Congress shared, “Smriti Irani and BJP workers are badly scared in Amethi. Foreseeing the defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached outside the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. There has been a deadly attack on Congress workers and the people of Amethi. Many people are badly injured in this attack. During the incident, vehicles of local people were also damaged.

” Congress also alleged that the police were unable to take any action on the incident. “The police administration remained a mute spectator during the entire incident.

This incident is proof that BJP is going to lose badly in Amethi,” Congress further shared on X.

Earlier, after filing his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, KL Sharma, while speaking to the reporters said, “The people of Amethi are in my heart. I have been here for 40 years. I am following what has been directed to me by the top leadership. I just want people to give me a chance in their service.

” He added further, “Who will win or lose from here, it’s in people’s hands, we will work hard… Election is just a formality, people make their mood for those who work for them. People have this perception that whom they elected earlier was good or bad.”