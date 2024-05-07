US push for Qatar to expel Hamas gathers momentum

Washington, May 7: American pressure on Qatar to expel the Hamas leadership is mounting as the Gulf state’s mediation of another ceasefire collapsed. Washington, May 7: American pressure on Qatar to expel the Hamas leadership is mounting as the Gulf state’s mediation of another ceasefire collapsed.

The Biden administration blames Hamas for the failure of ceasefire talks and the situation raises questions about where the terror group may relocate and what the implications of a move would mean for the region.

“Hamas knows that the Qataris do not tolerate [Yahya] Sinwar, but they would like to see [Khaled] Mashaal and [Musa] Abu Marzouk take over the organization in the future,” a Palestinian source told The Press Service of Israel.

The Qataris are currently defying the Biden administration, stressing that they have been hosting Hamas for more than a decade at Washington’s request.

The Arab Spring in 2011 heightened concerns in the United States that Hamas would align itself with Iran. Thus, the US encouraged Qatar to establish communication channels with Hamas, a relationship Qatar claims persists to this day. The terror group moved to Qatar in 2012 when it was expelled from Syria for supporting Syrian rebels. Hamas also opened offices in Turkey, where the terror group is ideologically close to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling AK Party.

Qatar, with its close ties to various factions, including Hamas, became a suitable intermediary.

But sanctions have already been imposed on senior Hamas officials residing in Qatar and the Biden administration no longer considers the situation tenable.

While Hamas is popular with the Jordanian street, the monarchy sees the terror group as a destabilizing player extending Iranian influence into the Hashemite Kingdom. Syria remains a complicated option, with historical tensions stemming from Hamas’s falling out with Bashar Assad’s regime.

Algeria has shown readiness to host Hamas, evidenced by recent visits by senior officials, but the North African country is too far away.

And it cannot be ruled out that Egypt may try to fill the void left by Qatar, potentially altering regional dynamics.

At least 1,200 people were killed and 240 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Around 30 of the remaining 133 hostages are believed dead.