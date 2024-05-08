Govt hospitals gear up to assist during severe heatwave

Chennai: As the scorching heatwave tightens its grip on Chennai, hospitals across the city are mobilizing resources to provide assistance to those affected by the sweltering temperatures.

With special areas designated for individuals experiencing heat-related ailments, medical facilities are prepared to offer prompt care and support to mitigate the impact of the extreme weather conditions.

At Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, a dedicated heat stroke room equipped with 10 beds has been established to cater to individuals who suffer severe health consequences due to the heat. Trained medical professionals stand ready to attend to patients, ensuring immediate intervention and treatment.

Similarly, Stanley Medical College and Hospital has allocated a designated area with 10 beds to accommodate individuals experiencing heat-related symptoms. Doctors at the facility have reported a notable increase in cases of dizziness and fatigue attributed to the oppressive heat, underscoring the urgency of providing medical assistance to those in need.

The surge in heat-related emergencies has also been observed by the ambulance service, with an uptick in incidents involving individuals fainting or falling ill due to the extreme temperatures. In response, health authorities emphasize the importance of staying hydrated and seeking refuge in cooler environments, particularly for vulnerable populations such as the elderly or those with pre-existing health conditions.

Amidst the challenging conditions brought about by the heatwave, Chennai hospitals remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of residents. By offering specialized care and support services, medical institutions aim to alleviate the burden on individuals grappling with the adverse effects of the intense heat.

As the city navigates through the peak of the heatwave, concerted efforts from healthcare providers, emergency responders, and the community at large are essential in mitigating the impact and safeguarding public health.

—- Article by R Pugazh Murugan—–