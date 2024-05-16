Four killed in road mishap near Maduranthakam

Chennai: In Maduranthakam, along the bustling Chennai-Trichy National Highway, a fatal collision occurred between a bus and a lorry, resulting in the loss of four lives and leaving over 15 individuals injured.

The accident unfolded when the bus, in an attempt to overtake another vehicle, collided with the lorry, causing both vehicles to lose control.

The severity of the impact led to a tragic outcome, with multiple casualties and injuries reported.

The wounded have been swiftly transported to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for urgent medical attention, as authorities work to assess the full extent of the situation.