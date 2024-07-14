Rowdy involved in Armstrong murder case killed in police encounter

oo

In a dramatic turn of events, rowdy Thiruvenkadam, involved in the Armstrong murder case, was shot dead by the police in an encounter at the Madhavaram livestock market area in Chennai. This incident has created a significant stir in the city.

Thiruvenkadam was one of the main accused in the Armstrong murder case and was among the 11 individuals arrested in connection with the crime. The police had taken these 11 suspects to the crime scene for investigation. During the investigation, Thiruvenkadam attempted to escape, and the police shot him dead, according to sources.

Thiruvenkadam was considered a key perpetrator in the Armstrong murder case. Following the encounter, Chennai North Joint Commissioner of Police Narendra Nair is scheduled to visit the scene for inspection.

This incident follows the recent police encounter near Pudukottai, where Trichy rowdy Durai was shot dead. The consecutive encounters by the police have sparked widespread discussions and concerns among the public.