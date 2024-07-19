Thank Almighty for saving me, says Trump

Washington: In a recent Republican Party rally, Donald Trump, the GOP candidate for the US Presidential election, credited divine intervention for his survival after a mysterious gunman shot at him a few days ago.

Trump, who sustained a minor injury to his ear, addressed the gathering today (July 19), expressing his gratitude and determination to continue his fight for America.

Reflecting on the incident, Trump said, “I think about that shooting. The bullet was aimed at my head. When the bullet hit me, my ear and hands were covered in blood. I thought I was dead, and the crowd thought I was dead too. If I had died, I wouldn’t be standing before you now. God is with me. By God’s grace, I survived. By tilting my head, I escaped a great danger. Thinking about the attack is very distressing, but I am now very enthusiastic.”

He emphasized his commitment to the American people and his dedication to continue his struggle. “What is happening now is the election of the American people. I will keep working for this great nation. My life has been a constant struggle, and I will continue to fight. We will establish peace in the world. I am committed to preserving democracy.”

Trump also criticized the current administration under President Joe Biden, stating, “The Biden administration is facing a decline. Inflation has increased. Border security needs to be strengthened. We will work to protect the United States as one nation. We will make America great again.”

During his speech, Trump expressed his appreciation for the swift action taken during the shooting incident. He thanked those involved and showed his gratitude by kissing a statue designed like security force soldiers on stage.