Brief rain causes slippery roads in Pallikaranai and Medavakkam, Creating traffic woes

A brief spell of rain last night led to slippery streets in several areas of Chennai, including Pallikaranai and Medavakkam Main Road. The situation was exacerbated by ongoing metro rail construction, making the roads even more hazardous.

During peak hours this morning, traffic crawled at a snail’s pace, causing significant delays for school students and officegoers. The combination of wet, slippery roads and construction work has made commuting particularly challenging.

“I had a tough time navigating the roads today,” said Ramesh Kumar, a daily commuter. “The rain made the streets extremely slippery, and with the metro work going on, it feels like driving through an obstacle course. It took me nearly double the time to reach my office.”

Many motorists echoed similar frustrations, highlighting the need for better road maintenance, especially during the monsoon season. The situation has led to calls for prompt action to ensure safer and smoother commutes in these heavily trafficked areas.