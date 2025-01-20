Vijay expresses solidarity with Parandur farmers, Takes a dig at ruling DMK govt

TVK leader Vijay visited Parandur, where farmers are protesting against the proposed construction of a greenfield airport. Addressing a large crowd of villagers in Ekanapuram, near Chennai, Vijay voiced his strong opposition to the project, accusing the ruling DMK government of pursuing development at the expense of agriculture and the environment.

The actor-turned-politician claimed that there was an ulterior motive behind the airport project, alleging that it would benefit the ruling party, the DMK. He accused the government of being “anti-people” for pushing forward with the airport plan, which he argued would destroy nearly 90 percent of the farmland and water bodies in the area.

“I’m not saying we don’t need airports. I’m saying it is not needed here,” Vijay stated, adding that the proposed airport in Parandur would devastate the local farming community. He questioned the logic of opposing projects like the Tungsten plant while supporting the airport in Parandur, urging the government to reconsider its priorities.

Vijay also emphasized the crucial role farmers play in the country’s economy, saying, “Farmers are the most important people for our nation, just like the elders in a family are the most important to a household.” Expressing his support for the farmers’ protest, he announced the commencement of his “field politics” with their blessings.

He also assured the protesting farmers that his party, TVK, would not hesitate to take legal action against the airport project, promising to stand by them in their fight to protect their land and livelihoods. His remarks resonated with the gathered farmers, who feel their way of life is threatened by the proposed development.

Vijay’s visit to Parandur highlights his growing influence in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly on issues affecting rural communities. His criticism of the DMK and his promise of legal support to farmers have made the Parandur airport project a key issue in the state’s political discourse.

The protest against the greenfield airport is gaining traction, with more political figures joining the cause, demanding that the government listen to the concerns of the local community. As the issue unfolds, Vijay’s direct involvement signals a new phase in his political journey, as he positions himself as a champion for farmers and rural communities.