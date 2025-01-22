Kathir Anand Appears Before ED in Connection with Cash Seizure

DMK MP Kathir Anand appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Nungambakkam, Chennai, on January 22, following a raid on his properties, including his residence and college. DMK MP Kathir Anand appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Nungambakkam, Chennai, on January 22, following a raid on his properties, including his residence and college.

Kathir Anand, son of DMK General Secretary and Minister Durai Murugan, represents the Vellore constituency as a Member of Parliament. During the 2019 elections, Kathir Anand had declared movable and immovable assets worth ₹88.80 crore in his name and that of his wife Sangeetha, daughters Senthamarai and Ilakkiya, and son Ilavarasan in his nomination affidavit.

The ED, during its investigation, discovered a significant increase in the value of assets belonging to his family members since then. Several property documents and digital records were seized during the raids.

Kathir Anand was summoned by the ED to explain the source of the seized cash and discrepancies in asset declarations. In compliance, he appeared at the ED office today for further inquiry.