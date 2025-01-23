Aus Open: Sinner enters semifinals 

Melbourne, Jan 23: Jannik Sinner shrugged off rumours he was battling pneumonia to blow Alex de Minaur off Rod Laver Arena and out of the Australian Open. Thereby he booked his berth in semifinals. Melbourne, Jan 23: Jannik Sinner shrugged off rumours he was battling pneumonia to blow Alex de Minaur off Rod Laver Arena and out of the Australian Open. Thereby he booked his berth in semifinals.

Earlier on Wednesday, there were doubts the Italian would even take the court against the Aussie, but he showed no signs of illness to claim a straight-set 6-3, 6-2, 6-1 win in under two hours.

Defending champion Sinner won their quarterfinal inside two hours on Rod Laver Arena.

World number one Sinner now has a perfect 10-0 record against Australian de Minaur, who did not lead at any point in the match and hit almost as many unforced errors as Sinner did winners (26-27).