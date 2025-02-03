Abhishek Sharma’s blazing 135 powers India to huge win over England

India sealed a dominant 4-1 T20 series victory against England with a resounding 150-run win in the fifth and final match at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Opener Abhishek Sharma stole the show with a breathtaking 135 off just 54 balls, smashing 13 sixes in his explosive knock. His innings propelled India to a formidable total of 247-9 after being invited to bat first.

In response, England crumbled under pressure, despite a quickfire 55 off 23 balls from Phil Salt. Wickets fell rapidly, with only Jacob Bethell (10) reaching double figures apart from Salt. England was bowled out for 97 in just 10.3 overs, marking India’s second-biggest T20 victory by runs.

Shivam Dube, who controversially replaced Harshit Rana as a concussion substitute in the previous game, dismissed Salt with his very first ball. Dube, Varun Chakravarthy, and Abhishek Sharma picked up two wickets each, while Mohammed Shami led the attack with three scalps to wrap up the England innings.

Abhishek, who also contributed with the ball, was named Man of the Match, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy was awarded Man of the Series. India’s emphatic win showcased their dominance and depth ahead of future T20 challenges.