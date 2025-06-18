Court sets July 24 deadline for Ma Su in land grab case

The couple is accused of illegally acquiring a state-owned house in Kindi Workers’ Colony during his tenure as Chennai Mayor, using fake documents to transfer it in his wife Kanchana’s name. The case was first filed in 2019 by complainant Parthiban from Saidapet.

Earlier this year, the Madras High Court dismissed their plea to quash the case. The couple then appealed to the Supreme Court, but their petition led to no delay in proceedings in the special court.

Presiding Judge N. Venkataraman told the defence that no more extensions would be granted. If the couple fails to secure a stay from the Supreme Court by July 24, formal charges would be registered that day, and the trial would begin.

The development marks a key moment, as investigators build a case against the minister and his wife for alleged misuse of power and public assets.