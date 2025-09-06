EPS removes Sengottaiyan from AIADMK party posts

Chennai, Sept 6:

AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) has removed senior leader K. A. Sengottaiyan from key party posts. He was holding the positions of Organisational Secretary and Erode (Rural West) District Secretary.

This decision came soon after Sengottaiyan asked EPS to take back expelled leaders like O. Panneerselvam (OPS), Sasikala, and TTV Dhinakaran. He gave EPS a 10-day deadline to act.

Sengottaiyan said the party must unite to face the 2026 Assembly elections. He also warned that if unity steps were not taken, some leaders may act on their own.

EPS quickly called a meeting with senior AIADMK leaders in Dindigul. After the meeting, the party announced that Sengottaiyan was removed from all responsibilities.

This shows EPS is not ready to accept any challenge to his leadership.