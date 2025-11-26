Hamas agrees to return hostage’s body

Hamas announced it will return the body of an Israeli hostage on Tuesday, part of last month’s fragile ceasefire, despite ongoing Israeli strikes and accusations of violations.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad located the body in Gaza, which will be handed to the Red Cross. Since the ceasefire began on October 10, 25 hostages’ bodies have been returned, though delays threaten the truce.

Gaza faces dire humanitarian conditions, with heavy rains displacing families, while nearly 70,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory offensive.