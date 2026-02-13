Chennai CGST Commissioner suspended after corruption charges

Spread the love

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has suspended P. Manikkavel, the Commissioner of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) for the Chennai South Commissionerate, following allegations of demanding illegal gratification from taxpayers. The Times of India Manikkavel, a 2004-batch Indian Revenue Service officer who took charge in May 2025, was placed under suspension on February 7 after a complaint was received alleging that he had sought unlawful payments. The matter has been referred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further inquiry. Under the suspension order, Manikkavel is barred from leaving his headquarters without prior permission from the Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST. During this period, he is expected to remain off duty as the investigation proceeds. The Chennai South CGST Commissionerate, which he headed, encompasses 11 divisions covering several corporation zones such as Kodambakkam, Valasaravakkam and Alandur, and contributes nearly 15% of the total GST revenue from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The suspension underscores the government's effort to address allegations of corruption and ensure accountability within key tax enforcement departments during the ongoing probe.