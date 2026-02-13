Tamil Nadu Cabinet Meeting Tomorrow After ₹5,000 Credit Order

Spread the love

A meeting of the Tamil Nadu Cabinet will be held tomorrow under the chairmanship of Chief Minister M. K. Stalin at the Secretariat in Chennai.

The meeting comes a day after the Chief Minister ordered the crediting of ₹5,000 to beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme. The decision is expected to benefit eligible women across the state and has drawn significant public attention.

Ministers and senior officials are likely to review key administrative matters, welfare schemes and ongoing development projects during the Cabinet meeting. Further details on the discussions and decisions are expected to be announced officially after the meeting.