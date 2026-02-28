Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Reportedly Alive Amid Conflicting Death Claims

In the wake of major military strikes on Iran by the United States and Israel, rumors circulated that Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s Supreme Leader, may have been killed. Iranian officials have strongly denied these reports, stating that Khamenei is alive and in a secure location.

Initial claims suggested that the 86-year-old leader could have been among those targeted in strikes near Tehran, including locations linked to top Iranian leadership. However, Iranian authorities emphasized that no credible confirmation exists of his death and that the leadership remains intact.

Iran’s Foreign Minister responded to the rumors, confirming that Khamenei is alive and safe, and that senior government officials, including the President, remain unharmed. Only lower-level commanders were reportedly affected in the strikes. Officials stressed that Khamenei was not at the targeted compound at the time and has since been relocated to a secure facility.

Despite official denials, the situation remains unclear due to conflicting narratives. Some foreign assessments suggested leadership figures, including Khamenei, were targeted, but no independent verification has emerged. Restricted communication from Iran and the fog of war have contributed to the uncertainty about his true status.