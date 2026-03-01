Who Might Lead Iran After Khamenei? Possible Successors Explained

With the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attention has turned to who could take over the country’s top leadership role. Iran’s complex political structure means the next Supreme Leader is chosen by a powerful clerical council, and several names are already being discussed as potential successors.

Mojtaba Khamenei — The Insider Favorite

Mojtaba, the son of the late Supreme Leader, is seen by many as a strong contender. He has long-standing ties within Iran’s elite political and military circles and is believed to wield considerable influence behind the scenes. His deep connections with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and conservative factions could work in his favor.

Reza Pahlavi — The Exiled Royal Claimant

Reza Pahlavi, the son of Iran’s last Shah, represents a contrasting vision. Now living abroad, he is supported by some opposition groups who want a democratic and secular future for Iran. However, his lack of support within the country’s establishment and the dominance of clerical power makes his path to leadership challenging.

Hassan Khomeini — The Reformist Cleric

Grandson of Iran’s revolution founder, Hassan Khomeini has a strong religious pedigree and appeal among moderate reformist elements. He is viewed as someone who could bridge conservative and reformist divides, but his influence among powerful hardliners remains limited.

Other Conservative Clerics and Military Figures

Beyond these prominent names, a number of senior clerics and commanders within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps could emerge as compromise candidates. These figures might not have the public profile of the others, but their backing within key institutions gives them weight in the succession process.