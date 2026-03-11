Filmmaker Thakkali Srinivasan passes away in Bengaluru

Filmmaker and producer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away in Bengaluru due to health-related issues.

Srinivasan was known for his versatile contributions to Tamil cinema as a director, producer, actor and music composer. Over the years, he worked on several notable films and was recognised for his involvement in different aspects of filmmaking.

As a producer, he backed films such as Varungaal Thoongal, Manasukkul Mathappu, Naalaiya Manithan and Adhisaya Manithan. He also directed movies including Jenma Natchathiram, Witness and Asokavanam.

Apart from directing and producing, Srinivasan also appeared in a few films as an actor, including Soora Samhaaram, which featured actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role.