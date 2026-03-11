Close Menu
Wednesday, March 11, 2026
Login / Register Subscribe
ENTERTAINMENT

Filmmaker Thakkali Srinivasan passes away in Bengaluru

Filmmaker and producer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away in Bengaluru due to health-related issues. 
NT BureauBy No Comments1 Min Read
Filmmaker and producer Thakkali Srinivasan passed away in Bengaluru due to health-related issues.
Srinivasan was known for his versatile contributions to Tamil cinema as a director, producer, actor and music composer. Over the years, he worked on several notable films and was recognised for his involvement in different aspects of filmmaking.
As a producer, he backed films such as Varungaal Thoongal, Manasukkul Mathappu, Naalaiya Manithan and Adhisaya Manithan. He also directed movies including Jenma Natchathiram, Witness and Asokavanam.
Apart from directing and producing, Srinivasan also appeared in a few films as an actor, including Soora Samhaaram, which featured actor Kamal Haasan in the lead role.
Share.

Related Posts

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments