AIADMK’s Leema Rose Emerges Richest Candidate in Tamil Nadu Polls

Chennai, Apr 7:

In a notble disclosure from the ongoing Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, AIADMK nominee Leema Rose has been identified as the richest candidate in the fray, reporting a total family wealth of Rs 5,863 crore in her election affidavit. She is contesting from the Lalgudi constituency in Tiruchy district.

As per the affidavit filed with election authorities, Leema Rose has declared assets worth Rs 139 crore under movable category and Rs 910 crore as immovable properties in her own name. A significant portion of the family’s wealth is attributed to her husband, businessman Martin, who has reported movable assets of Rs 3,262 crore and immovable assets valued at Rs 887 crore.

their son, Jose Tyson Martin, has also listed considerable assets, including Rs 225 crore in movable holdings and Rs 439 crore in immovable properties.

The financial statement further reveals that Leema Rose earned Rs 9.82 crore during the previous financial year, while her husband declared an income of Rs 11.39 crore. She has reported cash in hand of Rs 5 lakh, whereas her husband holds Rs 56 lakh.

The family also owns large quantities of precious metals and gemstones. Leema Rose has declared holdings of over 19 kg of gold, more than 1.3 lakh grams of silver, 1,217 carats of diamonds, and small quantities of platinum. Her husband and son too possess sizeable gold and silver jewellery.

In the personal side, she has stated that her education extends up to Class 6 at a government school in Thiruvana. She has also disclosed that four criminal cases are pending against her.

These mandatory disclosures offer a closer look at the financial standing of candidates and are expected to draw attention as the election campaign progresses.