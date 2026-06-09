Ramadoss urges Centre, State to act on rising construction material costs

Chennai, June 9:

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has called on both the Central and Tamil Nadu governments to immediately intervene and control the sharp rise in construction material prices.

In a statement, he highlighted that the cost of key materials such as jelly, M-sand, P-sand, cement, and steel rods has been steadily increasing, causing concern among the public and construction workers. He noted that the surge—ranging from 40% to 100% in recent years—has significantly raised the cost of building houses, putting the dream of home ownership out of reach for many middle- and low-income families.

Ramadoss warned that the construction sector, which provides employment to lakhs of workers after agriculture, could face a slowdown if the trend continues. This, he said, would directly impact livelihoods and the state’s economic growth.

While factors such as rising fuel prices, transportation costs, and production expenses have been cited, he urged the Tamil Nadu government to also probe possible hoarding, artificial shortages, and market irregularities.

He further stressed that the state must take urgent steps to regulate prices, while the Central government should act to reduce fuel and logistics costs. Emphasising the broader impact, Ramadoss said immediate action is essential to protect both the housing aspirations of the public and the stability of the construction industry.