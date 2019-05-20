Assn in Chitlapakkam meet top official, seek adequate water supply

Chennai: Representatives of Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association met Chitlapakkam Special Grade Town Panchayat Executive Officer and handed over a petition seeking water supply to the locality.

Association secretary M Ravi said the meeting with the official took place based on the decision of the executive committee meeting held 21 April.

“The Executive Officer assured us of frequent water supply to the area. He further said on completion of Madambakkam-Chitlapakkam Integrated Water Scheme, piped water supply will be resumed in Chitlapakkam,” said Ravi.

Steps to stop drainage water being let into Sembakkam lake, limiting the lifting of water from deep dug well near Sembakkam lake by Pallavaram Municipality and widening of main road connecting Chitlapakkam – Anna Street and Selaiyur Mahalakshimi Nagar were highlighted and the officer promised to look into them, the association secretary said. “We expect all assurances will be fulfilled at the earliest,” said Ravi.

For details, contact Ravi at 98413 22473.