Muse Global school founded by James Cameron scouts for location in India

Famous Hollywood director James Cameron is headed to India to make his next Avatar. But this time, it’s not a film, it is a school.

Muse Global, an innovative early childhood education franchise founded by James Cameron, his wife Suzy Amis Cameron and daughter Rebecca Amis, has announced plans to expand into India and is actively seeking owners.

Muse Global began offering franchising opportunities throughout the United States and internationally last fall, with India becoming an early front-runner for MUSE schools. MUSE Global CEO, Jeff King said, “India has a large population of children under the age of 6, which means the country is continuing to examine early childhood development opportunities. It’s a perfect time to introduce MUSE School programming to the area.”

‘Muse Global is perfect for the business owner or educator who is dedicated to helping children and their community,” he added.

India is one of several international locations with MUSE Global expansion plans. Prospective owners around the world have been examining the benefits of a MUSE School franchise, a school dedicated to helping children explore their passions, learn core academics and focus on sustainability.

A 2011 Census recorded 164 million children in India aged 0-6, which is larger than the entire population of Japan. As such, early childhood education has become a priority for many organizations in India. According to UNICEF, several constitutional and policy provisions have been made in an effort to provide universal access to quality early childhood education.