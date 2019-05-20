NASSCOM Foundation in partnership with Mphasis and American Express will award catalytic grants of Rs 90 Lakhs to nine of the strongest tech innovations that are creating radical social impact in areas of financial inclusion, healthcare, environment, education, and accessibility.

It was announced at the launch of the 11th edition of the NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum (NSIF), one of India’s largest platform to foster innovative use of technology to create sustained social impact. A press release said, the program instituted since 2008, selects, honours and supports, innovative Information and communications technology based projects, products and solutions that have the potential to address critical gaps in key developmental areas and contribute to inclusive growth.

NSIF is inviting entries from diverse mix of social innovators across NGOs, for-profits or non-profits and social enterprises. The projects will also be provided with 12-month support to scale mentoring by experts in the industry as well as access to NASSCOM Foundation’s network of tech for good leaders in the country, a statement from NASSCOM said.

NASSCOM CEO, Shrikant Sinha said, “With active engagement with over 2000 innovators across sectors / verticals, from 25 states in the country, the NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum has become one of the strongest ecosystems encouraging tech-aided development in the country. As the NASSCOM Social Innovation Forum enters its 10th year, our goal is to become a driving force for technology for good and add momentum to the change-inspiring work of social innovators around the country.”

Applications for NSIF are open till 15 June 2019. Once the applications are received, they will undergo a carefully designed 3 stage, shortlisting process with jury members consisting of the leaders from across industries. The winners will be announced at NASSCOM Product Conclave in November 2019. For details on the NSIF application process and more, please visit www.nasscomfoundation.org/nsif .