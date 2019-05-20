NGOs bat for protecting trees in Panagal Park

Chennai: The phase two of the Metro Rail project connecting Vadapalani to Nandanam through Kodambakkam and Panagal Park, is putting several residents in a spot of bother, as they fear the green space in the neighbourhood, will take the hit.

In support of this, Nizhal, an NGO and ‘Friends of Panagal Park,’ organised a campaign ‘Save Panagal Park’ on 12 May.

The event began at 6.30 am at the park’s premises, a press release said. Speaking on this, a volunteer of the movement said, “The campaign is to safeguard the trees which should not be damaged during the proposed work. We came to know that Chennai Metro Rail Limited plans to take over the park to build a subway station as part of its second phase.”

“Panagal Park set up during the 1920s, is one of the oldest in the city with around eight acres enabling residents and visitors to walk, jog, exercise, yoga and more. Over 300 trees exist here, some of which include rare medicinal plants, which need to be protected,” he added.

