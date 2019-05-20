Residents want authorities to rejuvenate Nagalkeni canal

Chennai: The residents of Thiruneermalai Main Road, Pallavaram, have requested authorities to desilt and rejuvenate the Nagalkeni canal running along Nagalkeni and Lakshmipuram.

Expressing concern over the current situation, they say, “The canal links the stormwater drains in Lakshmipuram and Thiruneermalai surroundings with Thiruneermalai lake and the canal running towards Sanatorium. Now, the drain is in a bad state, filled with water hyacinth and waste materials

discharged from nearby leather industries. Due to this, water stagnates here and creates health issues.”

“Hence, we want the authorities to clear the weeds grown in the canal and stop industries from polluting the drain. Also some parts of the waterbody are encroached. This too should be looked into,” they added.