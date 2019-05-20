Winners of essay contest in city honoured

Winners of essay competition, “If I become Collector of Kanchipuram,” held as part of monthly cultural event Sangamam, organised by Chitlapakkam Rising Team, were given prizes at Kalaivanar Park, Chitlapakkam, recently.

A press release said the winning essay mentioned about frequent land assessments, improving government schools, reviving lakes and making healthcare free.

“The clarity of thoughts and vision of our children is appreciable. Kudos to all participants. Even some from Chandigarh participated,” the release said.

It further said besides Sangamam, songs, dance, silambam, speeches were held. Notable one was the rain prayer by Hamsanandam music students, it said.

