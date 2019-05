Bengaluru: With exit polls predicting an easy comeback for the NDA government at the Centre, Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy cancelled his visit to Delhi today.

The Karnataka CMO tweeted, ‘The proposed visit of the chief minister to New Delhi today stands cancelled.’

No reason was given as to why the trip was cancelled. Kumaraswamy was expected to take part in a meeting of Opposition leaders over the issue of EVMs at the national capital.